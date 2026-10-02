Opposition Leader Lapid: Young “Israelis” Support Mass Killing of Palestinians in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” opposition leader Yair Lapid has revealed a disturbing encounter with young “Israeli” people who openly supported killing Palestinians in Gaza, including babies.

In a podcast interview, Lapid said he met a group of young people who called for killing everyone in Gaza and rejected the idea that there were innocent Palestinians. When he asked whether their position included babies, he said they responded that babies should also be killed because they could eventually grow up to become terrorists.

Lapid’s account offers a stark glimpse into the dehumanizing rhetoric that has emerged in “Israel” during the war on Gaza, where calls for collective punishment and indiscriminate violence have repeatedly entered public and political discourse.

He also condemned statements made by members of the “Israeli” government. Lapid pointed specifically to so-called Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu, who in November 2023 advocated considering the use of a nuclear weapon against Gaza. Lapid argued that allowing such rhetoric from a serving minister has caused lasting damage to “Israel.”

The opposition leader also criticized government ministers over statements concerning the deprivation of food to Palestinians in Gaza. He warned that such rhetoric, coming from officials who remain in positions of power, further damages “Israel’s” standing and exposes the brutality of the policies being pursued.

The war has devastated Gaza, with vast areas of the territory destroyed and enormous numbers of Palestinians martyred and wounded since October 2023. The conflict has also generated international accusations that “Israel” has committed grave violations of international humanitarian law, including genocide.

Rather than confronting growing criticism through diplomacy, Lapid said the “Israeli” government has increasingly alienated countries that condemn its conduct. He questioned the decision to close diplomatic channels with countries such as Ireland and Spain, arguing that “Israel” should instead confront its critics directly.

Lapid said he would prefer to travel to those countries, speak to their media, and debate opponents of “Israel” rather than withdraw from the confrontation.

His remarks highlight a troubling reality: while international outrage over the destruction in Gaza continues to grow, extreme rhetoric toward Palestinians has also become increasingly visible within “Israel’s” political and public discourse. The debate is no longer simply about military strategy, but about the treatment of an entire civilian population and the moral and political consequences of policies pursued in its name.