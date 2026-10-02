Rezaei Says Trump’s Iran Victory Claims Have Outrun Reality

By Staff, Agencies

Major General Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), said US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims of victory over Iran have moved beyond “fantasies,” arguing that events on the ground are being shaped by Iran’s people, soldiers and missiles.

In a post on X on Friday, Rezaei said Trump had continued making claims of success despite what he described as repeated failures.

“You can win every day in your own imagination. But reality is shaped by Iran, by its people, its soldiers, and its missiles,” he wrote.

His remarks came as Trump has repeatedly claimed that the United States has won, or is close to winning, the war on Iran.

According to the supplied account, Trump has made such victory claims at least 100 times since the US and "Israeli" regime launched their war against Iran on February 28.

The source said Iran responded with strikes against US and "Israeli" assets across the region during the 40-day war, eventually leading to a ceasefire after damage was inflicted on US facilities.

It also said Iranian forces have continued downing intruding drones and launching missiles and drones against what it described as enemy positions since July, amid further US military attacks.

Meanwhile, Trump has continued issuing threats against Iran. On Thursday, he said Iran would cease to exist if it did not accept what he described as a “very fair deal.”

“They’ll either sign a very fair deal, or they won’t exist any longer,” Trump told reporters, saying he faced a decision over Iran.

The statement followed an earlier threat Trump made at the United Nations General Assembly on September 22, when he said he faced a choice between reaching a deal with Iran and “annihilate” the country.

Trump also rejected an initiative aimed at ending the war the previous week. According to the supplied account, the proposal was conveyed to Washington through Qatari mediators.