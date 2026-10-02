Iran Condemns French Crackdown on Student Protests

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has condemned what it described as a brutal crackdown by French security forces against students protesting over school conditions and underinvestment in education.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei made the remarks Friday as protests that began at high schools in the Paris region last week spread across France and became increasingly violent.

Baghaei called for respect for students’ fundamental rights and freedoms, saying this was particularly important for countries that have repeatedly expressed their commitment to human rights.

“The French officials, who describe as human rights violations the actions of Iranian forces against armed terrorists trained by the "Israeli" regime, themselves show no tolerance for even the slightest act of violence against police during peaceful demonstrations and suppress protesters with the harshest measures,” he said.

At the same time, Baghaei stressed that protesters should refrain from violent behavior, damaging public or private property, and attacking law enforcement officers or those responsible for maintaining public order.

French high-school students have been protesting over long school hours, overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages and deteriorating facilities.

University students have also joined the demonstrations, which have included clashes with police and arson incidents on or near school property.

According to the French Interior Ministry, nearly 3,000 students aged between 15 and 18 have been arrested since the protests began, including 1,949 on Thursday alone.

More than 300 police officers, along with dozens of firefighters, teachers and pupils, have also been wounded during the unrest.