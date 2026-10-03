Sanaa Rejects Saudi Claims Over Alleged Attack on Medina

By Staff, Agencies

Sanaa has denounced governments that it says have adopted what it described as a “false Saudi narrative,” warning that Riyadh’s efforts to secure their support would not translate into victory in its confrontations with Yemen.

In a statement, the Sanaa Foreign Ministry said Saudi Arabia’s efforts to gain favorable positions from other governments would not change the course of the conflict.

“The Saudi regime’s contempt for these governments and its purchase of their flattery will bring it no victory in the confrontations, and the days will prove this,” it said.

The ministry also criticized governments that continue to view Saudi Arabia as a source of financial support despite what it described as the consequences of endorsing false claims concerning Islam’s holiest sites.

It called on people across the Islamic world to speak out and hold their governments accountable for their positions.

Sanaa officials on Thursday also rejected Saudi accusations that Ansar Allah had targeted a power station in Medina, describing the claim as baseless and fabricated.

Yemeni President Mahdi al-Mashat accused Saudi Arabia of renewing what he called “grave slander and fabricated allegations” that Yemen was targeting Islamic holy sites. He said the accusation reflected the “helplessness and failure” of the Saudi regime.

“We hold the Saudi regime responsible for any attack on Mecca, pilgrims visiting the Sacred House of God, Medina or the Prophet’s Mosque, and for any attempt to pin such a crime on our people,” al-Mashat said.

Sanaa Government spokesperson Omar al-Bukhaiti similarly accused Saudi Arabia of fabricating allegations and exploiting Islamic holy sites. He said the claim that a power station in Medina had been targeted was “entirely baseless.”

“This is another fabrication, and the enemy bears full responsibility for its consequences,” al-Bukhaiti said.

The statements come amid heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and Sanaa, with both sides exchanging accusations over military operations and attacks on infrastructure. Sanaa said developments in the coming days would demonstrate the validity of its position.