Iran: Reality is Shaped by Iran, Trump Can Win Only in His Imagination

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council [SNS] Major General Mohsen Rezaei confirmed that US President Donald Trump’s claims of victory against Iran have moved beyond “fantasies”.

Rezaei further underlined that the reality on the ground is being shaped by Iran’s people, soldiers and missiles.

He made the remarks in a post on X on Friday.

“After one failure after another, the worst president in American history just keeps talking- and talking- and now his words have even outrun his own fantasies,” he wrote.

The top Iranian general emphasized: “You can win every day in your own imagination. But reality is shaped by Iran- by its people, its soldiers and its missiles.”

The remarks come as Trump has repeatedly claimed that the United States has already won, or is on the verge of winning, the war on Iran. According to the latest tally, he has made victory claims at least 100 times.

On Thursday, he threatened that Iran would cease to exist if it did not accept what he called a “very fair deal.”

Trump told reporters on Thursday that he had to make a decision over Iran, saying, “They’ll either sign a very fair deal, or they won’t exist any longer.”

His latest warning echoed an even more severe threat made at the United Nations General Assembly last week, a venue that is supposedly meant to project peace across the world.

Addressing world leaders on Sept. 22, Trump said he faced a choice between reaching a deal with Iran and “annihilate” the country.

Trump rejected an initiative to end the war last week. The plan was transferred to Washington via Qatari mediators.