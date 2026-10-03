IRG: Era of Cost-Free Threats over, Any Aggression will Draw Painful Response

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] confirmed that the era of cost-free threats against Iran is over, warning that any act of aggression will be met with a “painful and regret-inducing” response.

In a statement on Friday marking the second anniversary of True Promise II, the IRG said the operation was a “historic and lasting epic” and a “pride-inspiring” operation by the IRG Aerospace Force in 2024.

During the operation, it added, the IRG demonstrated Iran’s determination to respond to the assassination of resistance commanders and leaders, including Ismail Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan by targeting the heart of the occupied territories with waves of precision missiles and drones.

It noted that the operation exposed the “humiliating collapse” of the “Israeli” entity’s “hollow power” to the world.

According to the statement, the operation was more than just a “severe punishment” for the enemy’s crimes and acts of aggression amid the deadly silence of international bodies.

The IRG emphasized that the operation also conveyed a clear message to the enemies that “the era of cost-free threats is over and any aggression will be followed by a painful and regret-inducing response.”

It added that the operation showcased Iran’s missile power with its “surprises” to the “Israeli” entity and its supporters, particularly the “criminal rulers of the White House.”

The IRG further commemorated the martyrs of the resistance front and Iran, especially the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

It said that the “astonishing power” displayed by the IRG and other branches of Iran’s armed forces during the 12-day and 40-day imposed wars by the US and “Israel” forced Washington to beg for a ceasefire.

The IRG has now become a “pillar of the Islamic Republic's power in the eyes of friends and enemies alike,” the statement continued.

The force assured the noble, heroic Iranian nation and the nations of the resistance front in the region that the IRG would remain fully committed to the wise guidelines of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

The IRG reiterated its full preparedness “with its finger on the trigger” to respond decisively, immediately, painfully and more lethally than Truthful Pledge II to any threat, aggression or miscalculation by the United States and its regional proxies.