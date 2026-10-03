West Bank Violence Surges as 30 Palestinians Martyred Since Start of 2026

By Staff, Agencies

Thirty Palestinians have been martyred in attacks across the occupied West Bank since the beginning of 2026, according to official Palestinian figures released Friday, with the annual death toll already surpassing that recorded in every year since 2022.

The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said the number of Palestinians martyred by “Israeli” forces and occupiers had reached 30 as of October 2. With nearly three months still remaining in the year, the figure is already more than twice the total recorded during all of 2025, representing an increase of roughly 114 percent.

The commission described the rise in deaths as a dangerous escalation in violence against Palestinians and their communities.

The largest concentration of deaths occurred in the Ramallah and Al-Bireh and Nablus governorates. Fifteen Palestinians were martyred in Ramallah and Al-Bireh and seven in Nablus, together accounting for approximately 73 percent of the total. Three were martyred in Al-Khalil [“Hebron”], two each in Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”] and Salfit and one in Qalqilya.

The commission also documented widespread attacks on Palestinians and their property. It recorded 2,051 attacks across the West Bank during September alone, including 647 carried out by occupiers. Three Palestinians were martyred during attacks that month.

From the beginning of 2026 through the end of September, the commission recorded 5,561 attacks. September alone saw approximately 14,600 trees damaged, including more than 9,300 olive trees, further intensifying pressure on Palestinian agricultural communities.

“Israeli” authorities also demolished 254 Palestinian structures during September, including 89 homes. The demolitions directly affected 320 Palestinians, among them 164 children and 64 women.

At the same time, occupiers attempted to establish 21 new illegal outposts across the West Bank. “Israeli” authorities also advanced 16 plans involving 3,821 settlement housing units during the month.

The Palestinian commission said approximately 6,635 dunams of Palestinian land — around 1,640 acres — had been seized since the beginning of 2026.

Official Palestinian estimates put the number of “Israeli” settlers living in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”], at around 750,000. They are distributed across 194 settlements and approximately 400 outposts, according to the figures.

The escalation has also drawn warnings from international officials. In June, 14 UN special rapporteurs warned that the rise in what they described as “settler terrorism,” combined with alleged support and complicity from the “Israeli” state, posed a serious threat to Palestinian communities in the occupied Palestinian territory.

The figures paint a picture of mounting violence, land seizures, demolitions and settlement expansion across the West Bank, as Palestinians face increasingly intense pressure on their homes, farmland and communities.