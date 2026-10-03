US Cyber Command Faces Pay Cuts Amid Autonomous Warfare Push

By Staff, Agencies

US soldiers responsible for offensive cyber operations and defending military networks are set to lose up to $1,000 a month in incentive pay under a Cyber Command overhaul, while a small group of highly trained “master” operators could receive increases of up to $3,500, Bloomberg reported.

The changes have reportedly triggered strong frustration among personnel, prompting commanders to prepare talking points for troops.

Army cyber chief Lt. Gen. Christopher Eubank acknowledged that the restructuring would “inevitably create friction” and urged commanders to emphasize “optimism and progress.”

At the same time, the overhaul comes as US Cyber Command faces mounting demands from Washington’s ongoing war on Iran and other overseas military operations, while the command seeks to retain highly skilled cyber specialists.

The Department of War’s new Cyber Mastery Incentive Pay framework, which took effect October 1, replaces older incentive models with pay based on Basic, Senior and Master skill levels.

Meanwhile, Washington is also moving to expand its use of autonomous weapons. On September 30, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced plans for the Autonomous Warfare Command, or AUTOWARCOM, a proposed four-star combatant command tasked with scaling autonomous and robotic capabilities across the US military.

If approved by Congress, AUTOWARCOM is expected to become operational by October 2027 and would become the 12th US combatant command, following the establishment of US Space Command in 2019.

The initiative reflects the Pentagon’s growing emphasis on drones, artificial intelligence and other autonomous systems alongside existing high-end weapons.

Hegseth described the approach as requiring both advanced capabilities and large numbers of lower-cost autonomous systems, saying: “Today we need both quality and quantity.”

The Pentagon’s broader strategy seeks to combine sophisticated weapons with mass-produced drones and other autonomous platforms for future military operations.