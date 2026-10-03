Please Wait...

search
close

Imam of the Oppressed

 

  1. Home

UKMTO: Oil Tanker Hit by Unknown Projectile off Oman

UKMTO: Oil Tanker Hit by Unknown Projectile off Oman
folder_openInternational News access_time 9 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A crude oil tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile off the coast of Oman on Friday, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations [UKMTO].

The vessel’s master reported that the ship was hit on its port side while sailing approximately four nautical miles east of Oman.

All crew members were reported safe following the incident, and no environmental damage or oil spill has been reported.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the strike and have not identified the source or type of projectile involved.

UKMTO urged ships operating in the area to remain vigilant, exercise caution and report any suspicious activity as the investigation continues.

Oman UKMTO

Comments

  1. Related News
UKMTO: Oil Tanker Hit by Unknown Projectile off Oman

UKMTO: Oil Tanker Hit by Unknown Projectile off Oman

9 hours ago
Source: Netanyahu Planned False-Flag Aircraft Incident to Draw Trump into Conflict with Iran

Source: Netanyahu Planned False-Flag Aircraft Incident to Draw Trump into Conflict with Iran

one day ago
Crude Oil Tanker Struck by Unknown Projectile in Strait of Hormuz

Crude Oil Tanker Struck by Unknown Projectile in Strait of Hormuz

3 days ago
High Screen Time Linked to Academic and Mental Health Problems in Children

High Screen Time Linked to Academic and Mental Health Problems in Children

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 03-10-2026 Hour: 05:22 Beirut Timing

whatshot