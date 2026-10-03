UKMTO: Oil Tanker Hit by Unknown Projectile off Oman

By Staff, Agencies

A crude oil tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile off the coast of Oman on Friday, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations [UKMTO].

The vessel’s master reported that the ship was hit on its port side while sailing approximately four nautical miles east of Oman.

All crew members were reported safe following the incident, and no environmental damage or oil spill has been reported.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the strike and have not identified the source or type of projectile involved.

UKMTO urged ships operating in the area to remain vigilant, exercise caution and report any suspicious activity as the investigation continues.