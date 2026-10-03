Ehud Barak Accuses Netanyahu of Preparing for War Ahead of “Israeli” Elections

By Staff, Agencies

Former “Israeli” Prime Minister Ehud Barak has accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of preparing for a new war in a way that could allow the government to postpone the October 27 general election.

Speaking to Channel 12 on Friday, Barak said that Netanyahu was “laying the groundwork” for a conflict that could lead to the elections being delayed.

Barak launched a fierce attack on Netanyahu, accusing him of repeatedly misleading the public and calling for his removal from power in the October 27 vote.

His comments come amid growing political debate over the role of security concerns in the “Israeli” election campaign. Netanyahu warned earlier this week that attacks could occur in the period leading up to the election and held consultations with senior security officials regarding developments on several fronts.

The prime minister has also threatened a severe response against anyone found responsible for an incident involving Flydubai flight FZ1073, which was traveling from Dubai to “Tel Aviv” on September 30. Netanyahu said investigators were examining whether the person responsible had acted on instructions from another party, warning that whoever was behind the incident would face serious consequences.

The incident has since become part of the election debate, with Netanyahu’s opponents accusing him of using security concerns to strengthen his political position.

Barak has previously made similar accusations. In August, he argued that Netanyahu was seeking to reach election day amid heightened regional tensions and public fear, claiming that escalation on some fronts could be connected to electoral considerations.

“Israeli” military operations continue across several areas, including Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, adding to the security tensions surrounding the election campaign.

The October 27 vote will be the first general election in “Israel” since the October 7, 2023 events. Opposition parties have stepped up coordination as they seek to challenge Netanyahu’s government at the ballot box.