Pentagon Chief Orders Military Voting Standdown Ahead of US Elections

By Staff, Agencies

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered military commanders and supervisors to organize a one-day standdown this month to give service members additional time and opportunity to vote in the upcoming congressional elections.

In a video message on Friday, Hegseth directed the military-wide pause to take place no later than October 15. He said similar standdowns would be held during future election years.

The congressional midterm elections are scheduled for November 3, although many service members can vote earlier through mail-in and absentee ballots.

Hegseth said the initiative was not intended to influence how military personnel vote, but rather to ensure they have sufficient time to participate in the electoral process.

Service members stationed outside their home states can face logistical difficulties when requesting, completing and returning absentee ballots. Hegseth encouraged personnel to use the designated day to complete their ballots, assist eligible family members with voting, or visit polling locations where possible.

The war secretary cited a 2021 order from then-War Secretary Lloyd Austin, who directed a military-wide standdown to address extremism, as a precedent for temporarily suspending normal military activities for a specific purpose.

Hegseth described the new measure as part of what he called a “new and apolitical” War Department under President Donald Trump. He said the objective was to ensure military personnel are able to exercise their voting rights.

The order represents a temporary pause in routine military activities specifically intended to facilitate participation in the electoral process, with the Pentagon planning to repeat the measure in subsequent election years.