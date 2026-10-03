“Israel” Continues Aggression into Syria, Escalates Attacks on South Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” entity’s occupation forces have continued their incursions into southern Syria while intensifying airstrikes and artillery attacks on southern Lebanon.

In southern Syria on Saturday, “Israeli” forces pushed further into villages and rural areas in Quneitra and Daraa, conducting raids, searches and arrests while establishing military positions and checkpoints.

The incursions have become a near-continuous feature of the situation since the fall of the Syrian government on December 8, 2024.

A total of 1,068 “Israeli” incursions into Syrian territory were documented between December 8, 2024 and September 19, 2026, including 594 incursions in 2026 alone.

Fourteen incursions were recorded in the final weeks of 2024, followed by 460 in 2025 and 594 during the first nine months of 2026.

“Israel” has occupied parts of southern Syria, including the strategic heights Al-Sheikh Mountain.

Lebanese sources, referring to the ongoing “Israeli” attacks on southern Lebanon on Saturday, said “Israeli” fighter jets launched heavy strikes on Al-Nabatieh Al-Fawqa, while the aircraft flew at low altitude over the town.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” army artillery shelled the outskirts of Al-Dabsha and Wadi Al-Salouqi and also targeted Doha Kfar Rumman and the area between Haddatha and Haris.

At the same time, “Israeli” media reported that five “Israeli” soldiers were wounded last night in an offensive in southern Lebanon.

The “Israeli” entity and the Lebanese government signed a so-called “Framework Agreement” in July, “mediated” by the US, with the professed aim of ending the war.

“Israel”, however, has ignored the agreement, carrying out further aggression against southern Lebanon.