Boiler Explosion at Indian Pharmaceutical Plant Leaves 5 Dead, 10 Injured

By Staff, Agencies

At least five workers were killed and 10 others seriously injured after a boiler exploded at a private pharmaceutical facility in Sri City, an industrial and special economic zone in Andhra Pradesh, southern India, local broadcaster NDTV reported.

Emergency and rescue teams were dispatched to the site following the explosion as authorities responded to the deadly industrial accident.

The injured workers were reportedly in serious condition and were taken for medical treatment.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha is expected to visit the site as authorities assess the circumstances surrounding the explosion.

An investigation into the cause of the blast is expected to follow as officials work to determine how the incident occurred and whether safety procedures were followed.