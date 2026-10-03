Russia Hits Key Kiev Bridge in Strike on Ukrainian Logistics

By Staff, Agencies

The Russian military struck Kiev’s Northern Bridge over the Dnieper River in an overnight drone attack aimed at disrupting Ukrainian military logistics, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the barrage hit the 800-meter road bridge, which it said was used to move Ukrainian troops and military cargo.

Drones also struck the Gostomel logistics center in Kiev Region, where military supplies are stored, as well as a dry-cargo vessel carrying dual-use equipment toward Odessa through the northwestern Black Sea.

Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko confirmed the Northern Bridge was damaged, saying the roadway and trolleybus contact network were hit and traffic suspended.

Videos circulated by Ukrainian media showed major traffic congestion in the capital.

The strike follows Russia’s earlier targeting of Kiev’s Pivdennyi, or Southern, Bridge, which Moscow said was facilitating troop movements and military cargo deliveries to Ukrainian forces in Donbass.

Ukraine has eight major road and rail bridges linking the eastern and western parts of Kiev.

A local official cited by Strana.ua said the Northern Bridge handles up to 90% of transit road traffic between Ukraine’s left- and right-bank regions, along with a significant portion of military shipments.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian MP Vladimir Kreidenko said lawmakers were considering ferries and temporary pontoon crossings should damage to the bridges cause prolonged disruption.

The latest strikes come amid an intensified Russian campaign against Ukrainian military logistics and defense infrastructure, following what Moscow described as Vladimir Zelensky’s 40-day “pressure campaign,” which included long-range attacks on oil refineries and infrastructure deep inside Russia.