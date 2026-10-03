Trump Aides Hold Secret Camp David Meeting on Iran, Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump’s top cabinet members held a secret meeting at Camp David on Friday to discuss Washington’s next steps in the wars on Iran and Yemen, three US officials told Axios.

The meeting was not announced by the administration and was chaired by Vice President JD Vance, according to the officials. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, White House envoy Steve Witkoff, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine also attended.

“Things were decided or at least deeply discussed,” one official said, referring to the escalating regional crisis. The last comparable Camp David meeting reportedly took place in June 2025, shortly before “Israel” launched its war on Iran.

With negotiations stalled, Trump is weighing whether to resume major military operations against Iran.

“Now I have to make a decision: either Iran signs the deal, or it won’t exist any longer,” he said Thursday.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is pressing Trump to join its offensive against Yemen by carrying out airstrikes on the Yemeni Armed Forces. Trump has so far leaned against the move, although US officials said he could change course.

On Friday, when asked about his next move on Iran, Trump said: “If I told you, you would have a major story. But you will see. It is working out very well. Iran is not doing well.”

The developments follow Trump’s rejection of Tehran’s proposal for a seven-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump doubts Iran will accept Washington’s conditions and has told aides that further strikes are likely.

The US has also reportedly informed Iran and mediators that Trump does not intend to lift the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had delivered the seven-day proposal through Qatar, stressing that maritime traffic could not return to normal while Iran remained under economic pressure.

Speaking outside the UN headquarters in New York, Araghchi denounced Washington for using threats and assassinations against Iran and said more than 5,000 Iranians had lost their lives during the US-“Israeli” aggression.

Tehran, meanwhile, has outlined seven conditions for restoring maritime traffic, including an end to all military and hostile actions, the release of frozen Iranian assets, the lifting of the naval and oil blockade, the removal of economic and political sanctions, the withdrawal of US naval and air forces from near Iran, compensation for war-related damages, and an end to US threats and insults.

“When the United States accepts our conditions, the seven-day plan to open the strait begins,” Araghchi said.