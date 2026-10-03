IOF, Settlers Target Palestinian Olive Harvesters Across West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian olive harvesters came under attacks by “Israeli” settlers and occupation forces across the occupied West Bank on Friday, with three Palestinians injured near Nablus, according to WAFA.

Across Beita, Jamma’in, Urif, Asira al-Qibliya, Beit Furik and Deir Sharaf, settlers, accompanied or backed by “Israeli” occupation forces [IOF], assaulted Palestinians harvesting olives.

The IOF also used stun grenades and tear gas against farmers and foreign solidarity activists, while settlers opened live fire on farmers in Beita’s Jabal al-Arma area.

Meanwhile, in Salfit, the IOF and settlers prevented farmers from reaching olive groves west of Deir Istiya and expelled others from their land in Farkha and Haris. Three farmers were also detained while harvesting their own land. Southeast of Beit Lahm, settlers damaged Palestinian-owned olive trees in the Abu Njeim area.

In Jenin, the IOF detained a Palestinian after raiding homes in Zababdeh and detained dozens of Palestinian workers in Barta’a. Near al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah, settlers accompanied by the IOF attacked Palestinian homes and stole a vehicle from the village outskirts.

The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission said occupation forces and settlers carried out more than 2,000 attacks against Palestinians, their land and property across the occupied West Bank in September. Of these, 1,404 were attributed to the IOF and 647 to settlers, with Ramallah and al-Bireh recording the highest number.

The commission said settler attacks claimed the lives of three Palestinians during September, bringing the number of Palestinians who lost their lives to settler attacks in 2026 to 29. The attacks also damaged 14,600 trees, including 9,334 olive trees.

The olive harvest has increasingly become a period of heightened settler aggression, with Palestinians facing attacks, tree fires, vandalism and restrictions while trying to reach their groves. The harvest remains both an important tradition and a major source of income for Palestinian families.

North of Ramallah, 19-year-old Palestinian Sami al-Natsha lost his life to settler gunfire while traveling to his family farm in Kobar, marking the second such incident in two days amid a heavy occupation-force presence.

UN data cited in the report indicate that more than 80 Palestinians have lost their lives and nearly 2,000 have been injured in the West Bank this year.

The occupied territory has continued to witness escalating attacks, demolitions, land leveling and destruction of agricultural property by the IOF and settlers, alongside measures Palestinians say are aimed at forcing them off their land and expanding settlement control.