Russia Warns of Response as Japan Expands Missile Capabilities

By Staff, Agencies

Russia will take compensatory measures to strengthen its defense capabilities in response to Tokyo’s remilitarization, the Russian Foreign Ministry told RIA Novosti, warning that Japan’s military activities are moving beyond their previous “strictly defensive” character.

Moscow pointed to Tokyo’s plans to deploy its Type 25 missile systems during the upcoming Japan-US Keen Sword 27 exercises, saying the development has raised serious concern.

The Type 25 systems were first deployed in March 2026, marking Japan’s initial operational deployment of domestically produced stand-off missiles capable of striking targets well beyond the country’s territory.

The land-based anti-ship variant, stationed at Camp Kengun in Kumamoto, has a range of around 1,000 kilometers, while the high-speed glide missile deployed at Camp Fuji in Shizuoka can travel several hundred kilometers. A 2,000-kilometer version is also under development.

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said the deployment would allow Japan to respond to threats from outside the range of an adversary’s forces, citing what he described as the country’s most severe security environment since World War II.

Meanwhile, Keen Sword 27 is scheduled for October 19-29 across Japanese Self-Defense Force facilities, US military bases and surrounding sea and airspace. The 18th iteration of the drills will involve around 45,000 personnel from Japan, the US and Australia.

For the first time, the Type 25 ground-based mobile missiles will be demonstrated during the exercises, with Japanese and US forces practicing coordination in targeting and employing the systems.

No missile launches are planned, while the systems will reportedly be moved from their Kumamoto deployment site to a nearby training range.

Moscow said the developments demonstrate that Japan’s military activities are taking on a broader character, warning that Russia will respond by strengthening its own defense capabilities.