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Foreigner Among 2 Missing After Fishing Vessel Capsizes Off Jeju Island in South Korea

Foreigner Among 2 Missing After Fishing Vessel Capsizes Off Jeju Island in South Korea
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By Staff, Agencies

An Indonesian national was among two crew missing after a fishing vessel capsized off Jeju Island in South Korea, Yonhap News reported on Monday.

At least nine crew members were rescued after the 29-ton coastal longline fishing boat capsized in waters about 65 kilometers [40 miles] northwest of Chagwi Island spread around the southern resort province of Jeju.

Among those rescued were eight Indonesians and one Vietnamese who were saved by nearby fishermen.

However, one more Indonesian and a South Korean captain still remain missing, according to the Jeju Coast Guard.

Authorities have deployed a helicopter, navy and patrol vessels aided by civilian fishing boats to search for the missing crew.

The fishing boat declared eight people aboard when it filed its departure report, but authorities later found 11 people were on board.

 

boat capsized SouthKorea

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