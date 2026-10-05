“Israeli” Forces, Settlers Accused of Nearly 63,000 Attacks in Occupied West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian authorities say nearly 63,000 attacks have been carried out against Palestinians, their property and their land across the occupied West Bank, including East Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”], since October 7, 2023.

The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said in a report released Sunday that a total of 62,916 incidents had been recorded. According to the commission, “Israeli” forces were responsible for 48,174 of the attacks, while settlers carried out 14,742.

Al-Khalil [“Hebron”] was the most affected area, with 10,840 reported attacks. It was followed by Ramallah and Al-Bireh with 10,594 incidents and Nablus with 10,261.

The commission said settler attacks during the period resulted in the deaths of 66 Palestinians. It also reported widespread damage to Palestinian agricultural land, including 1,182 fires that targeted land and property.

More than 147,000 trees were reportedly uprooted or damaged, with olive trees accounting for over 100,000 of them. The report further said settlers attempted to establish 211 new pastoral outposts and that attacks affected 376 Palestinian villages and communities.

The commission also accused “Israeli” authorities of carrying out 1,814 demolition operations, resulting in the destruction or damage of 5,059 structures. Among them were 1,894 homes that had been occupied by Palestinian residents.

According to the report, approximately 64,200 dunams, equivalent to about 15,864 acres, of Palestinian land were taken through military orders and declarations designating territory as “state land.” The commission described the level of land confiscation as the highest recorded in three decades.

Settlement expansion also continued, with the commission reporting that 415 plans involving tens of thousands of housing units were advanced in the occupied West Bank and East Al-Quds ["Jerusalem"].

It added that “Israeli” authorities issued 97 tenders covering 15,760 additional settlement units, including projects in the E1 area east of Al-Quds ["Jerusalem"].

The commission said the expansion of settlements and seizure of Palestinian land were increasingly being supported by legislation that it described as part of an effort to impose “de facto annexation” of occupied territory.

It called on the international community to take action to stop settlement expansion and ensure accountability for those responsible for attacks and other violations against Palestinians.