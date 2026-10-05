Iran Reviewing US Feedback on Its Seven-Day Proposal

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed that Tehran has sent the United States a seven-day negotiation initiative through mediators and is currently studying Washington’s response to the proposal.

Gharibabadi said Washington had conveyed its positions and observations regarding the Iranian proposal, adding that Tehran is currently reviewing the US feedback.

He added Iran will announce its final position through the appropriate channels once its assessment has been completed.

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf underlined that Washington has presented proposals through mediators, despite their recent media claims otherwise, calling on the US to accept the fact that the era of wasting time and imposing unilateral demands has passed.

He stressed that Tehran is "present on the field with its full strength and will confront the enemy with new surprises," vowing that it will never allow enemies to achieve their illusions and plans under the guidance of the Leader of the Revolution and the Islamic Republic."

Iran's position is evident, Qalibaf explained, specifying that "the Strait of Hormuz will not be opened until our seven conditions stated in the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding are met." The parliament speaker also indicated that the United States is seeking to manipulate Iran's strategic calculations by broadcasting conflicting news, stressing that these efforts will remain nothing but an illusion.

The two sides have recently been exchanging proposals and responses through regional mediators, chiefly Qatar, as part of efforts to establish a roadmap toward an agreement to end the war.

On his part, Iranian Foreign Ministry and negotiating delegation spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran’s seven-day proposal did not address the nuclear issue or include any trade-off between international inspections and sanctions relief.

Baghaei clarified that the plan involved no arrangement linking International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] inspections to the easing of sanctions.

His remarks came as Iran considers its response to the US position conveyed through Qatari mediation.

“The Qatari mediator conveyed the US position to us during the meeting,” he said, adding, “We are considering our response on this matter.”