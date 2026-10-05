Iran Summons Norway Ambassador over Starlink

By Staff, Agencies

Iran summoned Norway's ambassador to Tehran on Sunday to formally protest Oslo's continued inaction regarding unauthorized Starlink satellite internet operations inside Iranian territory.

Mohammad Hassannejad Pirkoohi, Director General for International Peace and Security at the Iranian Foreign Ministry, summoned Norwegian Ambassador Paul Beijer Nestad and delivered an official note of protest, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

During the meeting, Pirkoohi said the Starlink network has been used by the United States and “Israel” to advance interventionist agendas against Iran, according to the account provided by Iranian officials. Pirkoohi criticized Norway for failing to meet its legal obligations as the registering state for the Starlink network at the International Telecommunication Union, the ministry said.

“Based on the decisions of the ITU's Radio Regulations Board in recent years, the Norwegian government is obligated to take the necessary measures to prevent unauthorized Starlink transmissions within Iran's territory,” he added.

The official further underlined that Norway has taken no effective action to halt the transmissions despite repeated follow-ups by Iran, according to the ministry's account of the meeting.

“The Iranian official demanded that Tehran's demands be conveyed immediately to the Norwegian government,” the ministry said.

Pirkoohi urged Oslo to act swiftly to stop activities that he said compromise Iran's national security and territorial sovereignty, according to the statement.

The protest comes as Starlink has moved from a commercial telecommunications provider into a direct instrument of the US military-intelligence apparatus during an ongoing US-“Israeli” aggression on Iran.

The report stated that Starlink beams internet access directly into Iranian airspace without Tehran's authorization, providing an unregulated communications grid.

This grid allows US and “Israeli” intelligence agencies to maintain contact with espionage cells, coordinate cyber warfare operations, and bypass Iran's secure national intranet during military strikes.