Nearly 1,500 Myanmar Nationals Repatriated from Malaysia

By Staff, Agencies

Myanmar has confirmed the repatriation of 1,476 of its nationals from Malaysia after they completed prison sentences for immigration-related offenses, including unlawful residency.

Three Myanmar naval vessels, including a hospital ship, returned to Yangon on Sunday carrying the group after completing what Myanmar’s Information Ministry described as a successful repatriation operation.

The vessels — UMS Mottama, UMS Thanlwin and UMS Sinphyushin — left Yangon on September 24 and arrived at Malaysia’s Lumut Port four days later. Malaysian authorities began transferring the Myanmar nationals back on September 29.

The first group consisted of 1,370 men, 79 women, 20 boys and seven girls, ranging in age from eight to 60. Myanmar authorities said arrangements were being made to reunite them with their families and return them safely to their respective hometowns.

The 1,476 people are part of a larger group of around 5,000 Myanmar nationals being repatriated from Malaysia.

Myanmar authorities said they have also brought back 1,905 citizens from Cambodia since January.

However, the repatriation has drawn concern from the United Nations and other organizations because of the ongoing conflict and humanitarian situation in Myanmar.

UNHCR spokesperson Matthew Saltmarsh said the agency was concerned about the return of people to Myanmar, citing continuing armed conflict, widespread violence and reported human rights violations.

Saltmarsh stressed that international law prohibits sending people to countries where they could face persecution, torture, serious harm or threats to their lives, freedom or security.

The UNHCR said it would continue working with Malaysia through technical assistance and policy discussions to strengthen protection measures for people facing potential risks upon return.