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Terrorist Attack in Southeastern Iran: Two Police Officers Killed 

Terrorist Attack in Southeastern Iran: Two Police Officers Killed 
folder_openIran access_time 10 hours ago
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By Staff, Agencies 

Armed terrorists have attacked a police patrol in Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan Province, martyring two police officers and wounding another.

The attack targeted a patrol from the Nokjo police station of the Bampour County Police Command along the Bampour–Iranshahr road as officers were conducting a security patrol and protecting local residents.

Second Lieutenant Amirhossein Qasemi and First Sergeant Nezam Dastgoshadeh were martyred in the attack, while another police officer was wounded.

Following the attack, security forces launched an operation to identify and arrest those responsible. The armed assailants are being pursued in the area, with further details expected to be released as the operation continues.

Bampour County is located in the southern part of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, with Bampour city serving as its administrative center. The county was separated from Iranshahr County and established as an independent administrative unit in November 2018.

Sistan and Baluchestan Province, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, has witnessed several terrorist attacks targeting civilians and security forces in recent years.

Iran terrorist attacks sistan and baluchestan

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Last Update: 05-10-2026 Hour: 10:47 Beirut Timing

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