Please Wait...

search
close

We Remain Loyal to the Pledge 2026

 

  1. Home

Sheikh Qassem to Deliver a Speech at Sayyed Nasrallah Legacy Foundation Launch

Sheikh Qassem to Deliver a Speech at Sayyed Nasrallah Legacy Foundation Launch
folder_openLebanon access_time 10 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem will deliver a speech tomorrow, Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at 4:30 p.m., during the launch ceremony of the Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah Foundation for the Preservation and Dissemination of the Legacy of the Master of the Martyrs of the Nation, in honor of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Highlights in English will be available on Al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Telegram: alahed_news

 

SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon SheikhNaimQassem Hezbollah

Comments

  1. Related News
Sheikh Qassem to Deliver a Speech at Sayyed Nasrallah Legacy Foundation Launch

Sheikh Qassem to Deliver a Speech at Sayyed Nasrallah Legacy Foundation Launch

10 hours ago
Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech Regarding the “Israeli” Aggression and Pager Explosions

Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech Regarding the “Israeli” Aggression and Pager Explosions

18 days ago
Sheikh Qassem’s Full Speech on the Occasion of the Prophet Mohammad’s Birth Anniversary

Sheikh Qassem’s Full Speech on the Occasion of the Prophet Mohammad’s Birth Anniversary

one month ago
Hezbollah Denies Links to Alleged Security Cell

Hezbollah Denies Links to Alleged Security Cell

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 05-10-2026 Hour: 10:47 Beirut Timing

whatshot