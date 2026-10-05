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Sheikh Qassem to Deliver a Speech at Sayyed Nasrallah Legacy Foundation Launch
folder_openLebanon access_time 10 hours ago
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By Al-Ahed News
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem will deliver a speech tomorrow, Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at 4:30 p.m., during the launch ceremony of the Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah Foundation for the Preservation and Dissemination of the Legacy of the Master of the Martyrs of the Nation, in honor of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
Highlights in English will be available on Al-Ahed News platforms:
Website: english.alahednews.com.lb
Telegram: alahed_news
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