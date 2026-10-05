IRG Chief: Iranian Youth’s Victories in Sports, Science Bring Bitterness to Enemies

By Staff, Agencies

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Major General Ahmad Vahidi hailed Iranian athletes for their outstanding performance at the 20th Asian Games in Japan, saying the victory demonstrated national pride and brought bitterness and despair to the enemies.

Vahidi congratulated Iran’s delegation for winning 19 gold, 18 silver and 15 bronze medals, describing the achievement as a reflection of the determination, courage and self-confidence of the Iranian nation.

The IRG commander said the performance was particularly significant amid the “American-Zionist imposed war” against the Islamic Republic.

“This outstanding performance amid intense pressure and sanctions brought bitterness and despair to the enemy camp and highlighted the glory of national dignity and the Iranian people’s spirit of determination and strength,” Vahidi said.

The IRG commander also congratulated Iranian women and girls on their performance at the Games, saying it “demonstrated the growing capabilities and standing of Iranian women.”

Iran’s delegation was named the “Minab Angels” in tribute to the victims of a deadly US-“Israeli” attack on an elementary school in the southern Iranian city of Minab on February 28, which martyred 168 people, including at least 123 children, on the very first day of the joint military aggression.