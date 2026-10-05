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US Military Strike on Suspected Drug-Trafficking Vessel in Caribbean Kills Four

US Military Strike on Suspected Drug-Trafficking Vessel in Caribbean Kills Four
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By Staff, Agencies

The US military carried out a deadly strike against a vessel suspected of being involved in drug trafficking in the Caribbean, killing four people, according to US Southern Command [SOUTHCOM].

In a statement released Sunday, SOUTHCOM said Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere carried out a “lethal, kinetic strike” against a high-speed vessel traveling along established drug-trafficking routes in the region.

The command said intelligence indicated that the vessel was actively involved in what it described as narco-trafficking. SOUTHCOM referred to the four people killed in the operation as “narco-terrorists.”

The US military also released video footage showing the vessel traveling across the water before it was hit and engulfed in an explosion.

SOUTHCOM did not provide further details about the identities of those killed or the specific location of the strike.

southcom UnitedStates

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