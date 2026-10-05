IWF Warns: AI Child Abuse Material Surges

By Staff, Agencies

AI-generated child sexual abuse material is spreading rapidly online, with new figures from the Internet Watch Foundation [IWF] showing that the number of identified images in the first half of 2026 has already exceeded the total recorded throughout 2025, according to The Guardian.

Between January 1 and June 30, IWF analysts assessed 6,310 AI-generated images that met the legal definition of child sexual abuse material, 40% more than the 4,512 images identified during all of 2025.

The IWF warned that the material is becoming increasingly realistic, raising concerns that existing detection and removal systems may struggle to keep pace with newly generated content.

Girls accounted for 98% of images in which both age and gender were recorded, while children aged seven to 13 represented 79% of the identified imagery

The organization said the increase highlights the need for stronger regulation of AI systems and platforms hosting or distributing illegal material.

Calls for tighter AI regulation are growing, with IWF head of policy Hannah Swirsky backing calls from parliamentarians for “binding legislation on AI” requiring technology companies to develop safer systems.

She argued that companies have a responsibility to ensure their tools cannot be easily abused.

The IWF has also called for stronger European legislation capable of addressing both existing and newly generated abuse material. A key challenge is that conventional hash-based detection systems identify content that has already been assessed and digitally fingerprinted, while newly generated AI material has no existing fingerprint and must first be detected and assessed.

Meanwhile, the UK government has introduced new measures under the Crime and Policing Act 2026 targeting AI systems specifically adapted to generate child sexual abuse material.

Under the legislation, creating or adapting such a system, as well as possessing, supplying, or offering to supply one, can constitute a criminal offense carrying a maximum sentence of five years.

The legislation also strengthens measures targeting online services used to facilitate child sexual abuse and expands existing provisions concerning guidance on producing abusive imagery.

UK law already prohibits creating, possessing, or distributing child sexual abuse images, including AI-generated material, while the new provisions extend the framework to systems specifically optimized to produce such content.

AI Minister Kanishka Narayan has previously said “nothing is off the table” regarding further regulation, with the government assessing proposals based on their potential to improve public safety

Beyond entirely synthetic material, the IWF has warned that AI can also be used to manipulate genuine images of children, creating additional abusive material and potentially further traumatizing victims.

The organization has also raised concerns about young people discovering that their photographs have been manipulated into sexualized content.

In response, the IWF and the UK’s National Crime Agency have advised parents and guardians to exercise caution when sharing photographs of children online.

The IWF maintains that the rapid growth of AI-generated abuse material demonstrates the need for detection systems capable of identifying newly created content rather than relying solely on databases of previously identified material.