Syrian Citizen Claimed Amid ’Israeli’ Incursions in Southern Syria

By Staff, Agencies

A Syrian citizen lost his life after being shot by "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] when he approached an "Israeli" military site in the so-called “security zone” in southern Syria, according to claims by the IOF.

The incident comes amid continued "Israeli" attacks and repeated incursions into Syrian territory, particularly near the occupied Syrian Golan. The IOF have carried out ground incursions, established temporary military positions and sites, and conducted military movements, artillery shelling, and sporadic strikes.

These developments have created a new military reality on the ground, raising concerns over further expansion into Syrian territory and continued violations of its sovereignty, with no clear indications that the incursions will end.

On October 4, the Syrian Foreign Ministry warned that the continued conduct of the "Israeli" occupation, along with attacks and field incursions into Syrian territory, constitutes a “direct threat to regional security and stability.”

The ministry strongly condemned the ongoing violations, highlighting the completion of work on the “Sufa 53” road, which it said breaches the 1974 disengagement agreement and violates international legitimacy resolutions.

It called on the international community to take deterrent measures to halt such actions and prevent their recurrence, reaffirming Syria’s right to exercise full sovereignty over its territory in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions.

It also urged respect for state sovereignty and the sanctity of international borders.

Meanwhile, interim Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa said restoring Syria’s rights is a fundamental condition for lasting regional peace, noting that “Israel” continues its attacks and occupation of Syrian territory it advanced into following the fall of Assad.

Speaking during a dialogue session hosted by the Atlantic Council in New York on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly session, al-Sharaa said Syria has pursued a diplomatic path and engaged in dialogue with friendly countries, including Washington.

According to al-Sharaa, direct talks with “Israel” began around a year and a half ago but were disrupted after “Israel” withdrew for reasons of its own, while Damascus continued its efforts in the hope of reaching an agreement.

He said the initial phase focused on territory occupied by “Israel” after December 8, following its advance beyond the 1974 lines, and on reaching a security agreement.

If successful, he said, Syria could enter longer-term discussions on permanent peace and the Golan, while stressing that the Golan remains Syrian territory, as recognized by a majority of more than 130 countries at the United Nations.