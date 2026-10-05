Two Iranian Police Officers Killed in Terrorist Attack

By Staff, Agencies

Two Iranian police officers were killed and another wounded after armed terrorists attacked a police patrol in Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

The attack targeted a patrol from the Nokjo police station of the Bampour County Police Command along the Bampour–Iranshahr road as officers were conducting a security patrol and protecting local residents.

Second Lieutenant Amirhossein Qasemi and First Sergeant Nezam Dastgoshadeh were killed in the attack, while another police officer was wounded.

Following the attack, Iranian security forces launched an operation to identify and arrest those responsible. The assailants are being pursued in the area, with further details expected as the operation continues.

Bampour County is located in the southern part of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan and has experienced several attacks targeting civilians and security forces in recent years.

The province has remained a focus of heightened security measures, with Iranian forces conducting operations against armed groups and what Iranian authorities describe as foreign-backed terrorist elements operating in border areas.

The latest attack comes amid continued security concerns in southeastern Iran, where armed groups have carried out attacks against Iranian security forces and other targets.