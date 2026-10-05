Rezaei Warns of “New Fronts” if Iran Is Attacked Again

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s top security official, Major General Mohsen Rezaei, has warned that any new mistake by the country’s enemies against the Islamic Republic would open “new fronts” and bring “bigger surprises.”

In a post on X on Monday, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said previous miscalculations in confronting Iran had resulted in what he described as “heavy defeats.”

Rezaei expressed confidence that Iran would overcome what he called its current complicated circumstances under the leadership of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, with the support of the Iranian people and coordination among the country’s institutions.

The United States and the "Israeli" regime launched their first war against Iran in June 2025, which lasted 12 days, according to the supplied account. A second round of aggression began on February 28, 2026, and ended after 40 days in early April.

The source said Iran’s resistance and retaliatory operations in both conflicts forced the aggressors to accept ceasefires. It also said Iran has maintained control over the Strait of Hormuz since the early stages of the second war.

According to the supplied account, the United States carried out waves of air raids on Iran in July and imposed a naval blockade in violation of an Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding signed with Iran on June 17 to end the conflict.

Iran subsequently launched strikes against what it described as strategic American targets across West Asia and declared the Strait of Hormuz closed to traffic.

Also on Monday, Commander of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran Major General Amir Hatami warned that Iran’s armed forces would deliver a “crushing response” to any renewed hostile action.

Hatami said Iran remains fully prepared and vigilant, as Iranian officials continue to warn against further escalation.