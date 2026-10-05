Yemeni Forces Liberate 2,000 Square Kilometers in Taiz

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces have reportedly liberated more than 2,000 square kilometers in Taiz Governorate and expelled Saudi-backed militias from two districts, while warning that any Saudi military buildup would be targeted wherever it occurs.

According to the source, forces mobilized by Saudi Arabia were driven out of al-Ma’afer and al-Mawasit districts. It also said Yemeni forces had reached the home of Rashad al-Alimi, head of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council.

“All liberated areas are experiencing stability,” the source said, stressing that a general amnesty declared in Taiz remains in effect.

The source warned that “any Saudi military buildup will be targeted, wherever it takes place,” adding that Saudi Arabia would bear the consequences of what it described as its aggression against Yemen.

Earlier, head of Sanaa’s negotiating delegation Mohammad Abdul Salam accused Saudi Arabia of formally escalating the conflict again despite what he described as the failure of its military intervention launched in 2015.

Abdul Salam said Riyadh had continued to control the conflict from behind the scenes after failing to maintain the aggression and blockade.

“Under the weight of the defeats suffered by the forces it mobilized, the Saudi regime is now coming to the forefront of the aggression against Yemen,” he said.

He also accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out dozens of massacres across several Yemeni governorates through attacks on civilian areas and residential neighborhoods, warning that Riyadh would bear the consequences of its actions.

Military affairs expert Mahdi Bakhtiari, meanwhile, said Yemenis had significantly developed their military capabilities and could now strike targets with greater precision.

Bakhtiari added that Yemeni forces had acquired advanced ballistic missile technology without relying on foreign experts, highlighting what he described as the development of their domestically supported military capabilities.