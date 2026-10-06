Report: UK Threatens to Expel 27 “Israeli” Diplomats Over Consulate Closure

By Staff, Agencies

The UK has warned “Israel” that it could expel 27 “Israeli” diplomats from the country unless Tel Aviv reverses its decision to shut the British Consulate General in occupied East Al-Quds ["Jerusalem"], according to a report by “Israeli” news outlet Ynet on Monday.

The warning was conveyed to “Israeli” officials by British Ambassador to the “Israeli” entity Simon Walters, according to the report.

The development comes as relations between London and Tel Aviv continue to deteriorate amid growing disagreements over “Israeli” policies in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Last month, the UK announced a ban on imports from illegal “Israeli” settlements in the occupied West Bank, citing the ongoing “ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.”

The decision followed plans by the “Israeli” entity to construct around 1,200 additional settling units in the occupied West Bank, a move that prompted widespread international criticism. Settlements established in the occupied West Bank are considered illegal under international law.

In response to the British measures, the “Israeli” entity announced plans to close the British Consulate in occupied East Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”], which has traditionally played a role in maintaining relations with and providing services to Palestinians.

The reported British warning marks another escalation in the diplomatic dispute between the two countries.