Mecca Alliance: Forces to Deploy Rapidly in Saudi Arabia

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey agreed Monday to take immediate steps to implement their collective defense commitments, including measures for the rapid deployment of agreed military forces and capabilities to the kingdom, according to a joint statement published by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.

The decision followed an emergency meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee of the Mecca Alliance for Defense in Riyadh on October 5, convened to discuss security developments and threats facing Saudi Arabia.

The Emergency Meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee under the Mecca Alliance for Defense reaffirmed “the solidarity and unity of our countries in confronting the heinous attacks against the Kingdom and the holy sites.”

The committee agreed to activate collective deterrence measures within the framework of the Alliance in response to the attacks and all those responsible for them.

The committee agreed to “move immediately to the practical implementation of the collective defense commitments” and take the necessary measures to provide the agreed forces and capabilities and “ensure their rapid deployment in the Kingdom.”

According to the statement, implementation would follow approved arrangements and the national legislation of the participating countries. The measures were presented as a means of strengthening military readiness, coordination, and the alliance’s ability to confront threats.

The statement did not specify the size or composition of the forces, identify the equipment involved or confirm that any deployments had already taken place.

The three countries reaffirmed that the security of each member forms part of their collective security, describing the implementation of the Mecca Agreement for Joint Defense as a demonstration of their commitment to mutual defense and deterrence.

They also condemned what they described as “attempted attacks on Mecca and Madinah”, alongside continuing “attacks on civilian and economic facilities in Saudi Arabia, and reiterated their support for the kingdom’s security and territorial integrity.”

Yemen, however, has repeatedly stated that it has neither threatened nor targeted Mecca or Madinah, while Saudi Arabia has carried out attacks against civilian areas in Yemen, which the statement completely overlooked.

Pakistan and Turkey praised the Saudi armed forces’ readiness and performance in responding to "threats and attacks," according to the statement.

The committee appointed retired Pakistani Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood [Ret.] as the alliance’s first secretary-general for a three-year term, as part of efforts to establish its institutional structure.

The announcement follows a September 25 statement in which the three countries’ foreign ministers said they had discussed an urgent meeting of their military chiefs to examine assistance to Saudi Arabia.