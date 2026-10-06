West Bank Under Zionist Assault: 62,916 Attacks Since October 7, 2023

Infographics by Abir Qanso

Since October 7, 2023, a total of 62,916 Zionist attacks have been recorded in the occupied West Bank. This infographic visualizes the scale and impact across human, agricultural, and structural dimensions - including 66 Palestinians martyred in settler attacks, over 147,000 trees uprooted, 64,200 dunams of land taken, 5,059 structures destroyed or damaged, 376 villages affected, and 15,760 new settlement units.