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West Bank Under Zionist Assault: 62,916 Attacks Since October 7, 2023

West Bank Under Zionist Assault: 62,916 Attacks Since October 7, 2023
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Infographics by Abir Qanso 

Since October 7, 2023, a total of 62,916 Zionist attacks have been recorded in the occupied West Bank. This infographic visualizes the scale and impact across human, agricultural, and structural dimensions - including 66 Palestinians martyred in settler attacks, over 147,000 trees uprooted, 64,200 dunams of land taken, 5,059 structures destroyed or damaged, 376 villages affected, and 15,760 new settlement units.

West Bank Under Zionist Assault: 62,916 Attacks Since October 7, 2023

Israel Palestine zionist settlement illegal settlements

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Last Update: 06-10-2026 Hour: 10:46 Beirut Timing

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