EU Restricts Namibian Meat Imports Over FMD Outbreak

By Staff, Agencies

The European Union has temporarily suspended imports of fresh beef, sheep and goat meat from Namibia following an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease [FMD], a highly contagious illness affecting cloven-hoofed animals.

The suspension, announced Monday, also applies to certain processed meat products, including biltong and jerky, as well as some farmed and wild hoofed animals. However, processed meat that has undergone treatment approved by the EU to reduce the risk of FMD transmission will continue to be eligible for entry into the European market.

EU Ambassador to Namibia Ana Beatriz Martins said the measures were introduced to safeguard animal health while Namibian authorities work to control the outbreak.

Namibia confirmed the disease on a commercial farm in the Karasburg State Veterinary District in the country’s south in late September. Authorities subsequently informed the World Organisation for Animal Health [WOAH] and imposed restrictions on the movement and export of cloven-hoofed animals and related products.

WOAH later suspended Namibia's FMD-free status for the affected area, effective September 26.

Martins praised Namibia's response, describing the country's veterinary authorities as prompt, transparent and professional in their handling of the outbreak.