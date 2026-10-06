Trump Authorizes Firing Squad Execution for Fort Hood Gunman

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has approved the execution of former Army psychiatrist Nidal Malik Hasan, who was convicted of carrying out the deadly 2009 shooting at Fort Hood, Texas, the Pentagon announced Monday.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said War Secretary Pete Hegseth recommended the death sentence and Trump subsequently approved the request. The Secretary of the Army will decide when and where the execution will take place.

Hasan was sentenced to death by a military jury after being convicted of 13 counts of premeditated murder and 32 counts of attempted premeditated murder.

The November 2009 attack occurred at a military processing facility at Fort Hood, where soldiers were preparing for deployment. Hasan opened fire, killing 13 people and injuring 32 others.