CIA Assessment Warns of Civil War, Gov’t Collapse Risks in “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

A classified CIA assessment has warned that widening political, economic and social divisions could leave “Israel” vulnerable to civil war or even government collapse, according to a report published Monday.

The assessment, titled “Fracture from Within,” was prepared in August by the CIA’s Red Cell, a unit established to challenge conventional intelligence assumptions. Drop Site News cited two US officials familiar with the document. The CIA has not publicly commented on the report.

According to the report, several pressures are contributing to growing instability ahead of the Oct. 27 election. These include economic difficulties, increased military spending, opposition to exemptions from compulsory military service for ultra-Orthodox Jews and rising violence by “Israeli” settlers in the occupied West Bank.

The assessment also reportedly highlights Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s efforts to maintain his political position as a factor contributing to continuing political and constitutional tensions.

Years of conflict involving Gaza, Lebanon and Iran have further intensified divisions, the report said. It noted that soldiers returning from extended combat deployments are facing significant psychological trauma, adding another strain to society.

The dispute over military conscription has become a particularly divisive issue, with resentment increasing over exemptions for ultra-Orthodox men as reservists have been repeatedly called up for duty.

The assessment also reportedly cites growing international isolation and declining support for “Israel” in the United States as factors that could further contribute to internal instability.