Australia Opposition Pledges Historic Immigration Cut

By Staff, Agencies

Australia’s conservative opposition coalition has proposed what it calls the country’s “biggest cut to immigration,” targeting temporary and humanitarian visas while prioritizing skilled workers.

The plan would cut temporary visas by 650,000 over four years and reduce annual net overseas migration to 100,000 for two years, roughly a third of its current level.

The proposal comes amid concerns over living costs and housing shortages, as the Coalition faces pressure from the anti-immigration One Nation party.

Opposition Leader Angus Taylor said the policy would “put Australia first” and ease pressure on housing, infrastructure, schools and roads.

Under the plan, humanitarian places would be halved to 10,000, international student enrollment capped at 240,000, and the temporary graduate visa program abolished.

At the same time, the Coalition would increase temporary skilled visas by 100,000 and clear a backlog of construction worker applications.

The proposal goes beyond Labor’s plan to reduce annual net migration to 225,000 by 2028. Migration surged after Australia reopened its borders in February 2022, driven largely by international students, backpackers and temporary workers, but has declined over the past two years. Net overseas migration stood at 306,000 in the year to June 30, 2025.

The Coalition’s move also follows a series of 2026 state elections and by-elections in which One Nation made gains. The party won seven seats in South Australia in March, secured its first federal lower-house seat in the May Farrer by-election, and won the Secret Harbour by-election in Western Australia in August.

National polling has likewise shown growing support for One Nation. A Redbridge poll in late May put the party on 31% of the primary vote, ahead of Labor on 28%, while a July DemosAU model projected substantial One Nation gains if an election were held at that time.

With further state contests ahead, the Coalition is using immigration policy to address mounting electoral pressure from One Nation and respond to concerns over migration, housing and living costs.