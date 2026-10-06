Mass French Student Protests Hit Paris

By Staff, Agencies

Tens of thousands are expected to take to the streets of Paris on Tuesday as French trade unions join high school students protesting teacher shortages, deteriorating school conditions and alleged police abuses.

The protests, which began at a high school in Créteil on September 17, have spread nationwide, with students blocking hundreds of schools and demanding more teachers and support staff, lighter timetables, better-equipped classrooms and repairs to deteriorating buildings.

They have reached cities including Rennes, Nantes, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Marseille, Grenoble, Strasbourg and Lille.

According to the Education Ministry and a student union, teaching has been disrupted at 589 of France’s 3,700 high schools and 32 universities.

Authorities expect 20,000 to 40,000 protesters in Paris, with further demonstrations elsewhere.

While many protests have remained peaceful, some demonstrators have burned bins, damaged bus shelters and clashed with riot police, who have used batons, tear gas and riot-control rounds.

The government says 215 students and 715 police officers have been injured, while more than 5,000 people have been arrested, 87% of them minors. A 15-year-old lost a hand Monday after reportedly picking up a sting-ball grenade fired by riot police.

Meanwhile, police conduct has come under growing scrutiny. Trade unions have accused officers of disproportionate force, while the police have opened 10 internal investigations into alleged abuses.

The CGT has backed the protests, with leader Sophie Binet saying union members would be present to protect students.

The government has urged peaceful demonstrations and accused hard-left activists of attempting to hijack the movement, while Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has pledged measures to address teacher shortages and renovate schools.

His government is also advancing legislation that could make those who damage public property pay repair costs, potentially through deductions from family and housing benefits.

Students say the protests are rooted in chronic shortages and inadequate facilities. Education Ministry figures show roughly 10% of teaching hours went untaught in public secondary schools during 2024-25, with about 7.5% lost because substitute teachers could not be found. Students have also reported shortages of nurses, supervisors, desks and basic facilities, as well as classrooms becoming unbearable during summer heat.

The unrest comes ahead of France’s 2027 presidential election, adding political pressure on the government as demonstrations continue to spread.