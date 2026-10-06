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Trump Sparks Backlash After Appearing to Say Iran Could “Take Out” Los Angeles and San Diego

Trump Sparks Backlash After Appearing to Say Iran Could “Take Out” Los Angeles and San Diego
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By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump appeared to suggest that Iran could be allowed to “take out” Los Angeles and San Diego while discussing the economic costs of the conflict and rising prices at a campaign rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, on Monday.

Trump argued that Americans should accept higher prices as a relatively small cost of maintaining national and global security. During his remarks, he referred to the possibility of an Iranian attack on a US city and said, “Let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego.”

Trump described the conflict as being “essentially almost over,” while acknowledging that it could continue for a longer period. He also discussed Iran’s ability to withstand economic pressure, saying Iranian leaders had described themselves as having a “big threshold for pain.”

The president predicted that the conflict would eventually end “one way or the other” and said prices would subsequently fall sharply.

His comments drew criticism from California Governor Gavin Newsom, who accused Trump of making dangerous remarks. In a post on X, Newsom said Trump had previously sent National Guard troops and Marines to California and was now suggesting that foreign adversaries should attack Los Angeles and San Diego.

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