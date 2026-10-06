Iran To Bahrain: Either we Build Regional Security Together, or All Face Insecurity

By Staff, Agencies

A senior Iranian diplomat has rejected Bahrain’s accusations of wrongdoing, stressing that regional security must be pursued collectively or all countries in West Asia will face insecurity.

“Bahrain can’t be treated as a victim since it placed its territory, bases, and airspace at the disposal of the United States for an unlawful war on Iran,” Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations General Assembly’s Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Committee, Ali Karimi-Magham, said on Monday evening.

The Iranian diplomat further noted that the Manama regime, which assisted the US military with large-scale strikes on multiple sites across Iran, can no longer express surprise and astonishment over the consequences of its actions.

Karimi-Magham underlined that Iran did not initiate the war, but rather came under an unprovoked attack.

“Iran’s retaliatory operations fall within the framework of entitlement to exercise the inherent right of legitimate defense,” he said.

Karimi-Magham noted that the Iranian Armed Forces will respond forcefully to any new attack that originates from the territory of regional countries involved in the US aggression against their homeland.

“There are only two options available: Either we create security in the region together, or we will have to endure insecurity together,” the Iranian diplomat said.

He concluded: “Bahrain previously chose the second path. It should not await a different outcome if it takes the option once again.”