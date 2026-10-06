Iran: Army Announces Accelerated Production of Advanced Missiles, Drones

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Army announced the accumulation of a massive stockpile of newly developed offensive and defensive weaponry, noting that the high-intensity production of advanced missiles and drones initiated during the recent war is continuing at an accelerated pace.

Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, the spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, reported the military’s enhanced readiness in an interview with Fars News Agency, signaling a significant leap in the country’s indigenous deterrence capabilities.

Addressing the Army’s equipment readiness, General Akraminia confirmed that the domestic production of cutting-edge military hardware never ceased during the 40-day imposed war.

"The new defensive and offensive equipment, including missiles and drones, was being produced on a daily basis during the 40-day [Ramadan] war, and today, their production continues with even greater intensity," the Army spokesman stated.

"Currently, a massive stockpile of this equipment is at the disposal of the Iranian Army forces, and the Army is fully prepared in terms of equipment."

He added that the Army has already deployed some of these new systems in the field, with plans to officially unveil them to the media at the "appropriate time and if necessary.”

Beyond the hardware, General Akraminia emphasized the invaluable tactical experience gained by Iranian forces during the recent US-“Israeli” aggression.

"We gained good experience and realized where and how the enemy's weaknesses lie," he explained. "Furthermore, our confidence in confronting the enemy has significantly increased."

The Iranian Army’s announcement underscores the success of Iran’s decades-long investment in military self-sufficiency.