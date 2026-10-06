Iran: Next Enemy Blunder to Trigger New Fronts, Bigger Surprises

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s top security official confirmed that the enemy’s next mistake against the Islamic Republic will open “new fronts” and bring “bigger surprises.”

In a post on his X account on Monday, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council [SNSC] Major General Mohsen Rezaei said the enemy’s past miscalculations in confronting Iran had led to “heavy defeats.”

He expressed confidence that Iran would overcome the current complicated circumstances with strength under the wise leadership of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the support of the Iranian people, and coordination among all branches of the Islamic establishment.

The US and the “Israeli” entity waged their first criminal war against Iran, which lasted 12 days, in June 2025. Their second aggression began on February 28, 2026, and came to a halt in early April after 40 days.

In both wars, Iran’s resistance and successful retaliatory operations forced the aggressors to accept a ceasefire.

Iran has also maintained a tight grip on the Strait of Hormuz since the early days of the second imposed war.

Also on Monday, Commander of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran Major General Amir Hatami warned that the Iranian armed forces will deliver a crushing response to any renewed hostile action.

General Hatami said Iran remains fully prepared and vigilant.