Spain Officially Sets Early General Election for November 29

By Staff, Agencies

Spain’s Official Gazette published a royal decree on Tuesday formally dissolving parliament and calling an early general election for November 29.

The decree was signed by King Felipe VI on the recommendation of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, following a Cabinet meeting on Monday. It dissolves the Congress of Deputies and Senate elected in July 2023 and schedules elections for both chambers.

The election will take place nearly eight months ahead of the previously scheduled date, launching a 54-day electoral process under Spanish law.

According to the decree, the official campaign will begin at midnight on November 13 and conclude at midnight on November 27, two days before voters go to the polls.

Voters will elect 350 members of the Congress of Deputies across 52 constituencies representing Spain’s 50 provinces and the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla. Madrid will elect the largest number of deputies, with 38 seats, followed by Barcelona with 32 and Valencia with 16.

The election will also directly determine 209 members of the Senate. Each provincial constituency will elect four senators, while Gran Canaria, Mallorca and Tenerife will each elect three. Several other islands will elect one senator each, while Ceuta and Melilla will each elect two.

The newly elected Congress and Senate are scheduled to hold their first sessions on December 23.