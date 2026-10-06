UEFA Opens Probe Into Alleged Spitting Incident

By Staff, Agencies

UEFA has opened a disciplinary investigation after Ireland fitness coach Damien Doyle accused an "Israeli" player of spitting on him in the tunnel at half-time during Sunday’s Nations League match in Backa Topola, Serbia.

The European governing body said match officials’ reports contained an accusation involving an incident in or around the tunnel. UEFA has appointed an ethics and disciplinary inspector to examine “potential misconducts” by player or players, with further information expected later.

Witnesses reportedly heard Doyle say he had been spat on as the teams and staff headed toward the dressing rooms, according to The Guardian. The incident occurred during the interval of the 1-1 draw, which was played behind closed doors.

The "Israeli" Football Association denied the accusation, saying no player had spat toward the Irish coach. "Israel" coach Ben Shimon said he did not witness the incident because he had already reached the dressing room.

Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson did not address the alleged incident directly after the match but said his team had faced several apparent provocations in the buildup.

He said he believed the incidents were intended to provoke Ireland into reacting, praising his players for being “clever enough to avoid it before it went too far.”

The tunnel incident followed a week of heightened tensions surrounding the fixture. During Hallgrímsson’s pre-match press conference on Saturday, an "Israeli" journalist questioned him about the FlyDubai incident in which a co-pilot allegedly attempted to attack the pilot with an axe, asking what he had to say about people Ireland supports whose “ideology is based on murder.”

FAI communications manager Kieran Crowley intervened and asked the journalist to keep the discussion focused on football.

When she continued, Crowley stopped her again, saying Ireland had addressed the "Israeli" media’s questions about boycott calls at the previous press conference and that “we are doing football questions today.”

A second "Israeli" reporter then accused Irish players of calling "Israel’s" players “monkeys” during the first leg, in response to allegations concerning the treatment of Irish players by "Israeli" fans.

Crowley rejected the accusation as a lie and ended the press conference, while Hallgrímsson later described the exchange as a “verbal attack.”

UEFA’s disciplinary process will determine whether any rules were breached and whether further action is warranted.