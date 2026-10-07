Iran Says Defense Production Capacity Has Increased 2.5-Fold

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Defense Ministry says its production capacity for weapons and defense equipment has increased 2.5-fold compared with levels recorded before the US-"Israeli" aggression that began on February 28, 2026.

Brigadier General Reza Talaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Defense Ministry, said the Ministry and its network of partner entities now have production capacity covering more than 1,000 weapons systems, weapons, pieces of equipment and types of ammunition. He added that production volumes have also increased.

Talaei said some weapons and equipment have undergone technological development and software upgrades to meet Iran’s offensive defense doctrine, wartime conditions and the priorities of the Iranian Armed Forces.

He also stressed that Iran’s target bank is ready to respond to any new aggression, without providing further details.

Talaei further said defense cooperation between Iran, Russia and China has neither stopped nor declined, but has instead expanded in some areas.

Earlier, Iranian Army spokesperson Brigadier General Mohammad Akrami-Nia said the Army possesses a substantial stockpile of newly developed offensive military equipment.

He said new defensive and offensive systems, including missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, were being produced daily throughout the war.

Akrami-Nia added that the newly developed systems would be unveiled at an appropriate time.

The latest disclosure comes as Iran signals plans to further develop its missile capabilities following the US-"Israeli" aggression, including extending the range of its missile systems.