Iran Dismantles Three Terrorist Cells in Sistan and Baluchestan

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s General Intelligence Administration in Sistan and Baluchestan announced the dismantling of three operational terrorist cells in the cities of Iranshahr, Sarbaz, Saravan and Zahedan.

The intelligence administration said security forces arrested members of the cells and seized large quantities of weapons and military ammunition during the operations. It said the groups had been operating across several areas of the southeastern province.

Separately, Iranian security forces launched an operation targeting members of terrorist groups in Rask, in southern Sistan and Baluchestan, as security operations against armed networks continue across the province.

The latest announcement follows a series of similar operations reported by Iran’s Intelligence Ministry in late September.

The Ministry said three operational cells had been dismantled in West Azerbaijan, Alborz and Kerman provinces, preventing planned attacks against a security commander, military facilities and critical infrastructure.

According to the Ministry, one suspected operative was killed during an armed confrontation while several others were arrested. Authorities said the operations disrupted the planned attacks before they could be carried out.

Iranian authorities have not disclosed the identities of the suspects or provided further details about the organizational links between the cells. They also did not specify which critical infrastructure facility was allegedly targeted.

The Intelligence Ministry has urged members of the public to report suspicious activity through official reporting channels and its hotline as Iranian security forces continue operations against armed and terrorist networks.