IRG: Al-Aqsa Flood Shattered “Israel’s” Invincibility Myth, Marking the Beginning of Zionism’s End

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] has marked the third anniversary of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by declaring that the October 7, 2023 operation permanently destroyed the long-standing image of the “Israeli” military as an invincible force and opened a decisive new chapter in the region’s struggle against the Zionist entity.

In a statement commemorating the anniversary, the IRG portrayed Al-Aqsa Flood as a historic and “future-making event” that accelerated what it described as the inevitable decline of the occupying entity while establishing the Resistance Axis as an undeniable strategic force throughout West Asia.

“Three years have passed since October 7, 2023—the day when the fighters of the Palestinian Resistance and heroic Hamas, relying on God and the steel will of the oppressed Palestinian nation, executed one of the greatest operations in the history of the Resistance and crushed the security structure of the usurping Zionist regime,” the statement read.

According to the IRG, the three years following October 7 have witnessed a fundamental transformation in the region’s strategic balance. It argued that the Resistance Axis has emerged stronger, while “Israel” and its principal ally, the United States, have become increasingly trapped in what it called a “vortex of structural crises and successive defeats.”

The statement invoked the words of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, who characterized Al-Aqsa Flood as a “future-making event” that set the course toward the eventual decline of the Zionist entity.

“This operation not only shattered the myth of the Zionist army’s invincibility forever, but transformed the Resistance Front across the region into an undeniable strategic reality,” the IRG declared. “From Gaza to Lebanon, from Yemen to Iraq and Syria, and from Islamic Iran to the heart of the occupied territories, all stood in a single, coordinated formation, challenging the Zionist enemy and its American and regional supporters.”

The IRG argued that developments on multiple battlefields have demonstrated the growing strength of the Resistance and pointed in particular to what it described as major defeats inflicted on the United States and “Israel” during the second and third imposed wars against Iran.

“America, with its full-throated support for the crimes of the Zionist regime and its repeated threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran, not only failed to achieve any of its declared objectives, but lost its hollow prestige before global public opinion,” the IRG stated. “The second and third imposed wars against Iran were met with the decisive and regret-inducing response of the Armed Forces, proving that the era of cost-free threats is over.”

The IRG further warned that any renewed aggression against Iran would carry severe consequences, cautioning that another miscalculation or attempt to initiate war would provoke a “painful and devastating response for the aggressor.”

The statement also pointed to what it characterized as mounting political, economic, and international crises confronting “Israel,” describing these developments as a painful setback for the ruling circles in Tel Aviv and Washington.

Among the developments highlighted by the IRG was Iran’s management and operational control of the Strait of Hormuz, which it described as a major strategic blow that has created serious challenges for the United States.

Despite the heavy pressures placed upon the Resistance camp and the loss of senior commanders, the IRG maintained that the Resistance Axis remains united and determined.

“Despite heavy pressures and the martyrdom of its high-ranking commanders, the Resistance Axis remains standing firm and resolute,” the IRG affirmed, citing regional analysts who acknowledge that “America and the Zionist regime have been defeated on all fronts and have failed to achieve their key objective of weakening, defeating, and partitioning Iran as a regional power.”

The IRG concluded by paying tribute to the Palestinian Resistance fighters who were killed, including Martyr Ismail Haniyeh, Martyr Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and others who fought for Palestine.

“The path of Resistance will continue until the liberation of Al-Quds and the complete destruction of the usurping Zionist regime,” the statement vowed. “By the grace of God, the true Quranic promise will be fulfilled, and in accordance with the prophecy of the martyred Leader of the Ummah, dear Khamenei (may God elevate his station), Palestine from the river to the sea will be liberated.”

The statement ended with a renewed declaration of confidence in the Resistance camp and a warning to its adversaries.

“Without doubt, now more than ever, the Resistance Axis is more united, more powerful, and more prepared. The enemies of Islam and humanity should know that no bunker will be able to save them from the sacred will of the free nations of the region.”